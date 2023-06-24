EJAC urges Govt to release salaries in advance

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 24: The Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) today urged the Government to release the pay of employees in advance and address all pending claims ahead of the upcoming Eid ul Azha.

Under the leadership of EJAC President, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam, the meeting was convened to discuss various issues and challenges faced by employees.

During the meeting, the concerns of temporary and daily rated employees from different categories were extensively deliberated upon and on the occasion, the Government was reminded of its repeated promises regarding the regularization of these employees. EJAC emphasized the urgency of a final decision on their regularization.

EJAC appealed to the Government, particularly the Lt. Governor, the Chief Secretary, and the Financial Commissioner of Finance, to release the pay of employees in advance considering the imminent Eid ul Azha festival.

It was highlighted that preparations for Eid celebrations required financial arrangements, and therefore, early payment of salaries would alleviate any inconvenience faced by the employees.

Additionally, EJAC urged the Government to promptly clear all pending claims of employees to ensure their financial stability during this festive period.