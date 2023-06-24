Round table conference highlights challenges to Constitution, FRs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: A round table conference held in R S Pura by the Dalit, OBC, and Minority wing of All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC Organisations addressed the pressing issues faced by these communities.

R K Kalsotra, State President of All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC Organisations-DOM, expressed concerns over the dilution of benefits like reservation policy, caste atrocities, and threats to freedom of speech.

He presented a national agenda, including installing a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in front of the new Parliament House and renaming it in his honor. He called for reservation in judiciary, higher education, clearing backlogs in employment, and protection of Fundamental Rights (FRs) enshrined in the Constitution.

The Bahujan Sansad on 2nd July at Constitution Club, New Delhi, was also announced to create awareness and gain support.

S Kuldeep Singh stressed unity among minorities. Sham Lal Kundal urged conference attendees to join Delhi Bahujan Sansad.

Several individuals pledged their support. The conference highlighted challenges faced by marginalized communities and the need for collective efforts to protect the Constitution and Fundamental Rights.