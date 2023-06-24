DM bans bovines transportation from Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: District Magistrate Jammu, Avny Lavasa, in exercise of the powers vested under Section 144 Cr. P.C has directed that no bovine animal such as cow, buffalo, oxen, bull, calf etc be transported from District Jammu to other Districts, except with written permission from undersigned or Addl. District Magistrate, Jammu under certain conditions imposed by this office, from time to time.

This order shall come into force with an immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months from date of its issue or till the order is rescinded whichever be earlier, an official spokesman said.