Div Com reviews yatra arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar to inspect finalisation of arrangements at the Jammu base camp for the Annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023.

The Divisional Commissioner alongwith senior officers of concerned departments took a round of the Yatri Niwas complex and inspected the arrangements put in place for the comfortable stay of the pilgrims and their safety.

The Divisional Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; Commissioner JMC, Rahul Yadav; SSP Jammu, SSP Traffic, SSP Security, Joint Director Tourism, besides senior officers of Health, CRPF, Jal Shakti, PWD, JPDCL and other concerned departments.

The Joint Director Tourism apprised the Div Com about the progress of various works being executed in Yatri Niwas premises for improving the facilities. It was informed that the work of face-lifting and renovation of Yatri Niwas has been completed. The Div Com stressed on improving all basic facilities so that pilgrims don’t face any inconvenience during the Yatra.

The Div Com emphasized on making adequate provision of the basic amenities well in advance by working in close coordination. Directions were issued for regular sanitation, provision of clean drinking water and other logistics during the Yatra days.

While reviewing security arrangements, the Div Com was informed by the CRPF that all the nakas have been strengthened and adequate deployment will be ensured well before commencement of the yatra.

Reviewing sanitation facilities, the Commissioner JMC apprised the Div Com that adequate manpower (sanitation workers) have been deployed for ensuring regular sanitation of yatris niwas and surrounding area.

The Div Com asked concerned departments to ensure early completion of work of barricading.

The Div Com also inspected the parking area, spaces for registration counters, Langer sites etc and issued specific directions for ensuring smooth conduct of Yatra.

The Div Com instructed the concerned departments to expedite the pace of works and ensure early completion of all the works.