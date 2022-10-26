Eight Injured In Accident In J&K’s Ramban

JAMMU, Oct 26: A 13-year-old girl was among eight people were injured in an accident at Kelamorh along the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district on Thursday.

Official sources reported that there was a collision between a Passenger auto and a truck, resulting in injuries to at least eight people who were later shifted to hospital by rescuers including local volunteers and police. All but three injured were shifted to district hospital Ramban.

The injured include Fayaz Ahmed (36) son of Mohammad Ibrahim of Awantipoora, a helper of truck, Imran (35), driver of truck, also of Awantipoora, Tariq Ahmed (22) son of Abdul Gani Shah of Seri, Mubashir (19) son of Gulzar Ahmed Wani of Seri, Mangal Singh son of Hari Chand (40)of Shounda Maroog Gaam, Sonam Devi (13) daughter of Suraj Singh of Shounda Gaam, Suraj Singh (40) of Kelarh and Naseer Ahmed (30) son of Abdul Salam of Seri. Suraj Singh and Mubashir (driver of auto) have been shifted to GMC Jammu and Naser Ahmad to GMC Anantnag for advanced treatment, they added.

A police officer confirmed the accident and said a case has been registered and investigations taken up. (Agencies)