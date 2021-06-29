Dozen houses gutted in Banihal fire

RAMBAN: At least a dozen houses were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said, adding no injuries were reported in the incident.

It started in a house and spread to others in the densely populated Hijwa village of Khari, 28 km from Banihal sub-division, around 11 am.

The army and police reached the spot to assist local volunteers to douse the flames, officials said, adding fire tenders from Banihal town were also pressed into service.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was raging despite joint efforts by the army, police, fire office and emergency services and local volunteers to douse it, they said.

Station House Officer Nayeem-ul-Haq said the cause of fire was not known immediately and details were awaited. (AGENCY)