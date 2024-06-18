Eid-ul-Adha celebrated across Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: Amidst congregational prayers and festivities, Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated today across Jammu region.

Muslims assembled at mosques and Eidgahs to offer Eid prayers while religious scholars on the occasion highlighted the significance of the day and philosophy behind the sacrifice.

Mostly attired in white dress with skull cap, people were seen greeting and hugging each other to offer Eid Mubarak. Festivities and hustle bustle were especially observed in Muslim dominated areas like Talab Khatikan, Gujjar Nagar, Bhatindi, Mohalla Ustad, etc.

In Jammu biggest congregations were held in Eidgah Residency Road, Mecca Masjid at Bhatindi and Jama Masjid in Talab Khatikan where hundreds of Muslims offered Eid prayers this morning. Eid prayers were also held in other mosques of Jammu city and its outskirts.

The members of other communities were also seen greeting their Muslim brothers and offering them sweets on the occasion to maintain the age old tradition of love and brotherhood.

Government authorities had made elaborated arrangements for smooth conduct of the Eid prayers.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice, holds significant religious and cultural importance among Muslims worldwide. The festival remembers the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail, when God ordered him to do so. The festival is also called Bakr Eid because believers sacrifice an animal, usually a goat, to mark the event.

Reports said that Eid prayers were also held across the mosques in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Kathua and Samba. The respective district administrations had made elaborated arrangements, including stepping up security measures, to ensure a safe and smooth celebration of the festival.

In Rajouri Eid prayers were offered at Jama Masjid and Talab Masjid while in Poonch prayers were held at Eidgah.

Eid prayers were held in different towns of Poonch and Rajouri including Mandi, Mendhar, Thannamandi, Darhal, Koteranka, Kalakote and Nowshera.

In Ramban, biggest congregation was held at Jama Masjid of the town while Eid prayers were also held in the mosques of Banihal, Batote, Doda, Kishtwar and Bhaderwah.

Reports of Eid celebration have also come from Udhampur, Reasi, Gool, Samba, Kathua , Basohli and Bani. Officials said no untoward incident was reported from anywhere and prayers were held peacefully.