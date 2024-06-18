Justice Sanjiv Khanna inspects Central Jail Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 17: Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) along with Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority) and Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority) conducted an extensive inspection of the Central Jail Srinagar with a purpose to take first hand stock of the living conditions of jail inmates and functioning of the jail.

The delegation was warmly received by Deepak Kumar, Director General Prisons, J&K, Jawad Ahmed, Chairman DLSA, Srinagar and Sheikh Zulfiqar Azad, Superintendent, Central Jail Srinagar.

The inspection covered various aspects of operation of jail, including the Jail Legal Aid Clinic, Welfare Block, Vocational Training Centre, Computer Training Centre, Music and Fine Arts Centre, Calligraphy Centre, Jail Hospital, Kitchen Area, Women Block Prisoners, and the exclusive Women-Centric Tailoring Centre. The Medical Center within the jail premises was also inspected and a detailed review about the de-addiction facilities for jail inmates were reviewed.

Justice Khanna, during his visit, interacted with several inmates, addressing their concerns and assuring them of continued efforts to improve their living conditions and access to justice. The interaction also included a meeting with the officers of the Central Jail, where Justice Khanna discussed the importance of effective legal aid provisions, rehabilitation and skill development programs for inmates.

As a token of respect the jail inmates presented paintings to the Justice Khanna, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Justice Tashi and also expressed their gratitude for visiting them on this auspicious occasion of Eid. Another highlight of the visit was a live musical performance by the jail inmates, showcasing their talents and the positive impact of the rehabilitation programs.

Justice Khanna highlighted the introduction of a unique and full-time Legal Aid Defense Counsel (LADC) system, designed to benefit those who are unable to afford legal representation in various courts. This initiative aims to ensure that every individual, regardless of their financial status, has access to justice and fair representation in our system which is not only robust but also a unique concept as compared to the other parts of the world.

Justice Khanna praised the efforts of the prison administration in providing inmates with vocational and educational training, which is crucial for their reintegration into society. He also commended the staff for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene within the jail premises and ensuring the welfare of the inmates.

Those who were present on the occasion include Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, M.K. Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Registrar Judicial, Prem Sagar, Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee, Abdul Bari, Joint Registrar (Judicial), Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary, DLSA Srinagar, Showkat Ahmad, SP North Srinagar, Officers of CRPF, Shabir Ahmad, Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail Srinagar, Medical Officers and Para Medical Staff of Jail Hospital and members of LADC system as well PLVs.