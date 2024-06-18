Coronation Day of Maharaja Gulab Singh celebrated at Chenab bank

Excelsior Correspondent

AKHNOOR, June 17: In connection with the Coronation Day of the great Dogra ruler, Maharaja Gulab Singh, a grand function was organised at Jia Pota Ghat, at the bank of river Chenab at Akhnoor town in district Jammu here today.

Click here to watch video

This is the place, where the great Sikh king, Maharaja Ranjit Singh of Punjab applied `Tilak’ on the forehead of great warrior of his army- Gulab Singh on June 17, 1822, as a part of his coronation, and declared him as the king of Jammu and Kashmir. Later, the great Dogra king conquered Gilgitt, Baltistan, Ladakh and Tibbet to extend the boundaries of his kingdom. Maharaja Gulab Singh is also known as the founder of the historic State of the Jammu and Kashmir.

In this connection, the Raj Tilak Celebration Committee led by a noted social activist and its chairman, KP Singh organized a function at Jia Pota Ghat and paid floral tribute to the great Dogra king. DDC Jammu Chairman Bharat Bhushan was the chief guest while former Minister Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak as the guest of honour on the occasion. Ashok Sharma, Secretary Dharmarth Trust supervised the rituals while Col Karan Singh, gave a running commentary on the function. However, no one from the J&K Tourism Department or the family of the great Dogra ruler was present at the function.

The programme commenced with welcome address by KP Singh. He welcomed the dignitaries, the guests and the public and thanked them for their participation and strengthening his resolve to continue commemorating the glory of Jia Pota by virtue of a monumental historic event of political history of India, unique in the world-over.

Paying rich tribute to the founder ruler of J&K, he wondered if there ever was a warrior and visionary like Maharaja Gulab Singh who kept the vast land mass occupied by simple, poor and nomadic people safe and secure from the British onslaught. He reiterated that when he started this commemorative function, people didn’t know that Maharaja Gulab Singh was coronated at Jia Pota.

Bharat Bhushan, Chairman DDC Jammu paid rich tribute to the founder of the state. He performed the Pooja rituals as per the religious customs befitting to the event. He reiterated his commitments to ensure that the victories of Maharaja Gulab Singh, development works by his son, Maharaja Ranbir Singh and grandson Maharaja Pratap Singh are repeatedly commemorated. He explained how 60 miles long Ranbir Canal was constructed between 1885 to 1905 under rulers supervision and how it revolutionized agriculture in Jammu. He also talked about Pratap Canal, Degree Colleges, Schools, girls schools and hospitals constructed by Dogra rulers.

Thakur GS Charak, former Minister and president Dogra Sadar Sabha also remembered Maharaja Gulab Singh and his legendary General, Zorawar Singh for their strategic visions in creating a vast and diverse empire of different regions, each having own language, own culture, own attire, all different from the other. Dogra Sadar Sabha was their creation for public interaction and projection of their problems to the rulers. He exhorted Dogras to get involved in the restoration of Mubarak Mandi, the ancient Dogra heritage.

Ranvir Singh, president Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee Akhnoor while paying tribute explained the vision of Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh in making Gulab Singh Raja of Jammu and Kashmir thereby, defending the Taj (crown) of India safe from outside invaders. He glorified the faith and trust between Dogras and Sikhs of those days and wished it is celebrated in the same spirit throughout.

Traditionally attired members of Yuva Rajput Sabha, led by their president Vikram Singh and ex- president Rajan Singh Happy added grace to the glory of the event by their large presence. Vikram Singh and Rajan Singh also paid rich tribute to the legendary Maharaja reiterating that Dogra identity is due to him. They assured public that Yuva Rajput Sabha will stand with them when there is a call of social obligation.

Lekh Raj, SDM Akhnoor was also present throughout the function which was very inspiring for the public and the organisers. Priya Sharma, from village Barui, Piyuksha Gupta, Col Karan Singh were presented Mementoes as token of remembrance of their achievements in various fields.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included- Asst Comdt Arjun Singh, Kuljit Singh- vice president Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha, Col J P Singh, Col. RP Singh, Capt Kali Dass president Barwala Sabha, Capt Jagatar Singh, Sarpanch Racchpal Chand, SS Pawar, Ashok Kumar from Guru Ravi Dass Sabha and others.