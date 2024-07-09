Education Ministry Reviews Guidelines For Implementation Of Bagless Days In Schools

NEW DELHI, July 9: The Ministry of Education on Tuesday reviewed the NCERT guidelines for implementation of bagless days in schools and said they will be further fine-tuned, according to officials.

PSS Central Institute of Vocational Education (PSSCIVE), a unit of the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), had developed comprehensive guidelines for implementing bagless days and make learning in schools more joyful, experiential and stress-free for students.

“Various suggestions were discussed during the meeting, including sensitising students about the local ecology, teaching them to test water purity, recognising local flora and fauna, and visiting local monuments. Based on this review, PSSCIVE will further fine-tune and finalise its guidelines,” a senior MoE official said.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 had recommended that all students in grades 6-8 participate in a 10-day bagless period.

During this time, students will intern with local skill experts and engage in activities outside of traditional school settings. This initiative aims to help students develop an appreciation for the larger ecosystem in which their school is embedded, the policy had suggested.

“Bagless Days will be encouraged throughout the year, encompassing a variety of activities such as arts, quizzes, sports, and skill-based learning.

“Students will gain periodic exposure to activities outside the classroom, including visits to historical, cultural, and tourist sites, interactions with local artists and craftsmen, and visits to various educational institutions within their village, tehsil, district, or state, as mapped by local skilling needs,” the official added.

Visit and survey of vegetable market; charity visit; survey and report writing on pet care; doodling, kite making and flying; organising a book fair; sitting under Banyan tree; and visiting a biogas plant and solar energy park are among the recommended activities in the NCERT guidelines. (Agencies)