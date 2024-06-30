Ecological balance remained priority for humanity since Vedic times: Rana

Shri Gou Gopal Paryavaran Sammelan

Excelsior Correspondent

SERI PANDITAN (Bhalwal), June 29: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today underscored the need for harmonious relationship between humans and nature, saying the civilized world might have awakened to the crucial significance of ecological balance since the past few decades but Sanatan Dharma has been focusing on it from Vedic times.

“The earth, rivers, mountains, and forests are revered and worshipped since the inception of Sanatan civilization as Goddess Prakrati”, Devender Rana said while addressing Shri Gou Gopal Paryavaran Sammelan at Seri Panditan in Kot Bhalwal.

Rana extended warm birthday wishes to Shri Gangadhar Shastri Ji Maharaj, expressing hope that his enlightening discourses will keep guiding the society and inspire people to participate in his noble mission for the greater good of humanity.

He said maintaining an ecosystem is imperative for the overall good of humanity, as a congenial and clean environment is indispensable for a healthy life. Abuse of the ecosystem like extinction of greenery particularly trees and damage to biodiversity can prove disastrous for the very existence of the human race. He, however, expressed satisfaction over growing awareness about the importance of the environment across continents and dialogue between global communities is promoting ecological balance.

Rana also lauded the mass campaign initiated by the Shri Gou Gopal Paryavaran Samiti and hoped that the reach out programme will be intensified in a big way for generating awareness about maintaining ecological balance.

BJP leader urged the people, especially the youth, to adopt a healthy lifestyle, saying health is the first and foremost prerequisite for a healthy society. He sought carving out of an enabling environment so that people lead a healthy and stressless life in a healthy environment that is the need of the time.