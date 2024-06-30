Core values of NCC bind us to shared vision for brighter future: Sinha

LG addresses cadets at National Integration Camp

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed senior wing cadets of National Cadet Corps at Special National Integration Camp, at JAKLI Regimental Centre, Rangreth.

The Lt Governor, in his address, appreciated the NCC Directorate, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh for providing opportunity to young cadets to forge life-long friendships, understand and value the rich heritage of cultures that forge unity despite the diverse languages and traditions.

He said the National Integration Camp promotes the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and has brought together cadets from 17 directorates of the country to foster common values of patriotism, integrity and selfless service.

The activities at the camp truly symbolize the spirit of unity in diversity. It instils in cadets the values of discipline, integrity and camaraderie, he added.

The Lt Governor lauded the major role of National Cadet Corps in promoting the fundamental values and propagating principles of human dignity and equality in the society transcending the boundary of race, religion and gender. These core values bind us to a shared vision for a brighter future, he added.

“NCC have always served the society with commitment, efficiency and complete dedication in accordance with its motto “Unity and Discipline” and have made immense contribution in nation-building,” the Lt Governor said.

He observed that the Special National Integration Camp will enable NCC cadets to appreciate and share the common aspirations of the youth of Kashmir Valley vis a vis the rest of the country,

He reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration towards the empowerment of youth of Jammu Kashmir.

Sinha called upon the youth to join the NCC in large number and selflessly serve the society and the nation.

NCC Directorate of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh is establishing three new NCC units. It has already established state-of-the-art training academies in Nagrota and Leh and also started programmes to connect the youth with innovation and start-ups.

As part of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ Programme, over 250 cadets from 17 directorates of the country participated in the camp organised by NCC Directorate, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

Major General RK Sachdeva, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, Brig. Deepak Sajjanhar, Group Commander NCC Group Srinagar and other senior officers were also present.