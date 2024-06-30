Solanki, Wani, Lal Singh vow to fight for rights of JK people

‘Conduct Assembly polls without any delay’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 29: Congress Party today vowed to continue fighting for justice and work for the betterment of the people, while expressing serious concern over the hardships and restlessness being witnessed amongst the public due to suspension of democratic system and various other measures, which have proven detrimental to public rights, on the part of BJP Government.

Click here to watch video

The Party reiterated that elections must be conducted in J&K without any further loss of time to ensure that the public elect their representatives, who will represent and project their demands and concerns at every appropriate forum for their redressal.

AICC J&K Incharge and former Union Minister Bharat Sinh Solanki who is on three-day visit of Srinagar addressed a day long convention of Party workers in Khanmoh area of Srinagar district where he laid emphasizes over making all out efforts to reach out to public and try to address their grievances given the fact, public is confronted with economic backwardness, extreme joblessness particularly the suspension of democracy leaving them unheard and unrepresented in every respect.

He said it is apparent that BJP is not comfortable with democratic system and the functioning of the democratic institutions, so during the last ten years, it (BJP) has done a lot of misadventures to undermine the authority of institutions for personal political benefit.

JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani lamented the fact, that J&K is the worst hit of BJP’s policies which are apparently responsible for pushing public towards economic backwardness and extreme joblessness, but the time has changed, Congress party with full public support will give befitting reply to BJP and make it accountable and answerable for failing them (public) on all fronts.

Wani reiterated that Assembly elections must be conducted in J&K without any further loss of time, urging Central Govt to fulfill its commitment.

Former JKPCC president Peerzada Mohd Sayed urged the Centre and UT Govt to look into the public grievances and solve them especially the joblessness, electricity tariff, inflation etc which have led to further economic crisis.

Ex-MP Ch Lal Singh expressed confidence that Congress Party has given a tough fight to BJP during the recently concluded Lok Sabha election on both Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha seats, which has made the BJP restless because it (BJP) knows that Congress is set to emerge single largest party in the coming Assembly elections.

AICC joint secretary Manoj Yadav, senior PCC leaders Mohd Anwar Bhat and others also addressed the convention.