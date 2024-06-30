Various delegations call on LG Mishra

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 29: A delegation comprising Principal DIET Kargil, Abdul Qayoom and Principal, Govt Boys Higher Secondary School, Kargil called on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), at the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat. Director, Department of School Education (DSE), Tsering Paldan, JKAS and Legal Assistant, DSE, Ashiq Hussain, were present in the meeting.

Abdul apprised the HLG of the inquiry report regarding the alleged dereliction of duty by Headmaster Centre Superintendent, CBSE Examination, Feroz Ahmed- who was appointed Centre Superintendent by CBSE Regional Office at Chandigarh, during the Class 12 English paper of CBSE at Govt Senior Secondary School in Chanigound.

He informed that a Class IV employee at the examination centre allegedly clicked photos of the English question paper in one of the rooms and circulated it on WhatsApp. He further informed that Ladakh Police personnel soon arrived at the examination centre and informed Feroz about the incident following which the Centre Superintendent lodged a complaint against the suspect.

Abdul informed that a committee comprising four members under his chairmanship comprising four members to look into the matter and submit the report. He also informed that Feroz had carried out his duties diligently.

LG inquired from the committee members why the Class IV employee was allowed to enter the classroom and why Feroz did not ensure that the CCTV, which went blackout during the incident, was functional and recording the whole incident. He also inquired why Feroz was not the first person to know about the incident being the Centre Superintendent and instead had to rely on the Police to inform him about the incident. He stated that a proper investigation had not been conducted in the case. The HLG stated that he would look into the matter and take appropriate steps accordingly.

Yangchan Putit from Tsaga village called on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), at the LG Secretariat. Commander, Border Roads Organisation, Col Ponung Doming and Executive Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control, Murtaza, were present in the meeting.

Col Ponung informed the HLG about the completion of the pipe-laying work to allow routes from the water source to fields so that Putit can water the agricultural field.

He asked Murtaza to ensure that Putit has a water connection to water the fields. He also asked the concerned official to direct District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Leh to ensure that Putit gets what she is entitled to.

Tashi Angmo from Aryan Valley called on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), at the LG Secretariat.

Angmo informed the HLG about the surgery of both her daughters, who are suffering from speech disorders, in Delhi and the ongoing speech therapy at a specialised school in Mysuru. She also informed the HLG about the loan availed by her for the operation and speech therapy of her daughters. She requested for assistance from the HLG.

LG asked the OSD to the LG, Dr Asif Hussain to explore all possibilities to provide assistance in the schooling, treatment and lodging of Angmo and her daughters.