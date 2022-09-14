ECI orders special revision of Photo Electoral Rolls all PCs, ACs across J&K

SRINAGAR, Sept 14: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered special revision of Photo Electoral Rolls in all the Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs)/Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in UT of J&K with reference to 01-10-2022 as the qualifying date.

According to Public Notice of office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Publication of Integrated Draft Electoral Roll will be held on 15-09-2022 (Thursday), Period for filling claims and objections has been scheduled from 15-09-2022 (Thursday) to 25-10-2022 (Tuesday).

Similarly, Special campaign dates have been scheduled on 24-09-2022 (Saturday), 25-09-2022 (Sunday), 01-10-2022 (Saturday), 02-10-2022 (Sunday), 15-10-2022 (Saturday) and 16-10-2022 (Sunday).

Likewise, disposal of claims and objections have been scheduled on 10-11-2022 (Thursday) while as final publication of Electoral Roll has been scheduled on 25-11-2022 (Friday).

The Public Notice also reads that the Draft Photo Electoral Rolls-2022 will be available at District Headquarters/Tehsil Offices/Offices of Srinagar and Jammu Municipal Corporations/ Booth Level Officers at Polling Station level and on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K (ceojk.nic.in) for the Information of all concerned.

It adds that Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (Migrant) in Delhi, Jammu & Udhampur shall receive the claims and objections from the Kashmiri Migrants living within their jurisdiction as per the given schedule.

The Notice also reads that all individuals who are 18 years of age or above as on 01-10-2022 can get their names enrolled in the electoral rolls by filing Form No. 6 used for registration of new electors, Form-7 used for objections to proposed inclusion/for deletion of name in existing electoral roll, Form-8 used for multiple purposes, like correction of any particulars in the roll, shifting of residence (within or outside Constituency), Replacement of EPIC, and Marking of person with disability and Form 6B used for capturing Aadhaar number of the existing electors.

It adds that the Forms and Draft Electoral Roll can be downloaded at www.ceojk.nic.in. The Notice also reads that it should be noted that registration as a voter at two places is an offence under the Representation of People Act, 1950.

“The Claims and Objections can be filled in both online as well as offline mode. For online filing of claims/objections, one can log on to www.nvsp.in or download voter helpline app (VHA). For offline mode, the concerned BLO/AERO/ERO can be contacted”, the notice quotes.

“All stakeholders are therefore, requested to participate in revision exercise in order to ensure that maximum number of eligible voters are enrolled in the Electoral Rolls”, it reads.