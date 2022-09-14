Jammu And Kashmir | Encounter in Srinagar, two terrorists killed

Srinagar, Sept 14: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Nowgam police station area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on a specific input in Dangerpora area, falling under Nowgam police station limits, a police official said.
He said the ultras opened firing at the security forces who retaliated, triggering an encounter.
