Jammu And Kashmir | Encounter in Srinagar, two terrorists killed

Srinagar, Sept 14: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Nowgam police station area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on a specific input in Dangerpora area, falling under Nowgam police station limits, a police official said.

He said the ultras opened firing at the security forces who retaliated, triggering an encounter.