Grenade attack on CRPF in Tral, No injury: J&K Police

SRINAGAR, Sept 14: Terrorists on Wednesday hurled a grenade on a CRPF Bunker in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A top police officer said that terrorists lobbed grenade on a Bunker of a CRPF camp. However the grenade missed the intended target and exploded far away.

In this incident no loss of life or injury has been reported . Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, the officer added.(Agencies)