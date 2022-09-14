SRINAGAR, Sept 14: Terrorists on Wednesday hurled a grenade on a CRPF Bunker in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
A top police officer said that terrorists lobbed grenade on a Bunker of a CRPF camp. However the grenade missed the intended target and exploded far away.
In this incident no loss of life or injury has been reported . Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, the officer added.(Agencies)
Grenade attack on CRPF in Tral, No injury: J&K Police
