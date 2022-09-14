LG Manoj Sinha Visits Kishtwar; Reviews Developmental Projects In The District

Inaugurates & lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs.56.03 Crores

Rate of completion of infrastructure projects, especially road, health, education, agriculture, power, telecom facilities, has been speeded up: LG

Our focus is on the economic connectivity of Kishtwar and reducing the rural and urban divide, says the LG

Best of health, education facilities & equitable distribution and access to infrastructure will lead to sustained development and greater employment opportunities: LG

LG stresses for timely completion of infra projects, robust mechanisms for prompt redressal of grievances, saturation of schemes for welfare of women, artisans, farmers, youth

Asks Police department & Civil Administration for crackdown on drug dealers, peddlers and coordination with PRIs for Drug-free Kishtwar Abhiyan

Directs District Administration to coordinate with SKUAST, Deptts. of Industries & Agriculture for GI tagging of local products like Kishtwari saffron & Rajmash on priority

Agencies should work in a cohesive manner to achieve the goal of enhancing the farmers’ income: LG

LG flags off the Nasha Mukt Express to spread awareness against Drug menace; Hands over Motorised tricycles and keys of Commercial Vehicles to beneficiaries

Inaugurates NHPC’s Hindi Pakhwada Exhibition on the occasion of Hindi Diwas

Kishtwar, September 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired District Development review meeting in Kishtwar today. He also inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects worth Rs.56.03 Crores at Conference Hall, DC Office complex, Kishtwar.

The Lt Governor said, the rate of completion of infrastructure projects, especially road, health, education, agriculture, power, telecom facilities, has been speeded up.

Our focus is on the economic connectivity of Kishtwar and reducing the rural and urban divide. Best of health, education facilities & equitable distribution and access to infrastructure will lead to sustained development and greater employment opportunities, observed the Lt Governor.

The three mega projects worth Rs 20.48 cr inaugurated by the Lt Governor today included two PMDP projects – Rs 12 cr worth 25 Bedded Sub-District Hospital at Atholi Padder and a New receiving station 33/11KV at Hatta costing Rs 4.31 cr, besides 70R Double lane steel truss Bridge over river Chenab at Bhandarkoot under CSS build at the cost of Rs 4.17 cr.

The Lt Governor laid foundation stone for projects costing Rs 35.55 cr including two education sector projects- construction of Additional Accommodations at GHSS Palmar and GHS Drubeel at a cost of Rs 2.53 cr and Rs 1.20 cr respectively; 15 Water Supply Schemes (WSS) under Jal Jeevan Mission worth Rs 31.33 cr and Sports Stadium Palmar stage-l costing Rs 50 lakh.

While examining the progress of mega development projects and saturation of UT and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), the Lt Governor directed the executing agencies to ensure timely completion of the projects and urgent resolution of the bottlenecks, if any.

The Lt Governor stressed upon officials for developing robust mechanisms for prompt redressal of public grievances and saturation of schemes for welfare of women, artisans, farmers and youth.

The Lt Governor appraised the progress made under various sectors including District Capex, Education, Health, Rural Development, Road, Tourism Jal Jeevan Mission, NABARD, SBM, PMAY-G, Awaas plus, Agriculture, Horticulture & allied sectors.

Emphasizing on creating self-employment opportunities for the local youth, the Lt Governor directed the District Employment officer to connect the unemployed eligible Youths with various self Employment and Entrepreneurship schemes rolled out by the Union and UT Governments.

The Lt Governor called for tapping the huge growth potential of the district in Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & allied sectors by way of effective implementation and awareness of all the related schemes.

Agencies should work in a cohesive manner to achieve the goal of enhancing the farmers’ income and increasing the farm productions by introducing modern techniques and innovations, added the Lt Governor.

District officials were directed to work in coordination with SKUAST, Directorate of Agriculture Department & Department of Industries to ensure GI tagging of local products like Kishtwari saffron and Rajmash on priority.

Stressing the need to intensify campaign against drug-addiction across the district, the Lt Governor directed the Police department and Civil Administration for crackdown on drug dealers, peddlers, and roping in representatives of PRIs and the educational institutions for Drug-free Kishtwar Abhiyan.

The Lt Governor instructed the officials to give special thrust for enhancing transparency and accountability in the working of the administration, besides streamlining the online services and ensuring door-step delivery of public services. He further passed explicit directions for completion of 79 Amrit Sarovar projects before 2nd October 2022.

Dr Devansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar briefed the Lt Governor on the development scenario of the district and the efforts of the District Administration to ensure timely completion of the projects and reaching out to the beneficiaries under various government welfare schemes.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated the winners of National Anthem singing competition 2022 round-2 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He also felicitated the Home Stay owners for taking novel initiative and boosting the tourism in the region.

The Lt Governor flagged off the Nasha Mukt Express from DC office complex Kishtwar to spread Awareness against Drug menace under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in the district.

Motorised tricycle to 10 Specially-Abled Persons and keys of Commercial Vehicles to 07 beneficiaries under Mumkin scheme of Mission Youth J&K were handed over by the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also inaugurated Hindi Pakhwada Exhibition, organized by NHPC Dulhasti Power Project on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

Pooja Thakur, DDC Chairperson Kishtwar; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary H&ME; Sunil Gupta DIG DKR range; Shafqat Hussain Bhat SSP Kishtwar, besides HODs and senior officers of District Administration and concerned departments attended the meeting.