Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.4 Hits Leh, Ladakh

Leh, Jan 30:An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Leh, Ladakh, on Tuesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, tremors were felt at 05:39:56 Indian Standard Time (IST). The depth of the quake was recorded at 5 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 30-01-2024, 05:39:56 IST, Lat: 35.27 & Long: 75.40, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Leh, Ladakh,” NCS posted on X.