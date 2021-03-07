Low intensity earthquake in J&K, no damage reported

JAMMU: A low intensity earthquake occurred on Sunday morning in the Jammu and Kashmir when people were in their sleep.

According to Disaster Management Authority (DMA) officials, the tremors measuring 2.9 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred at 0440 hrs this morning.

They said its latitude was 33.0 degree north and longitude 75.86 degree east.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located near Bhalessa in Doda district of Jammu region,they said.

There was no report of any damage to property so far, they added.