Chandigarh cop takes baby to work after being pulled up by seniors, video goes viral

CHANDIGARH: A video of traffic police officer, Priyanka went viral on social media attracting thousands of likes, retweets and comments, on Friday.

The video clip, which was shot by a local resident near the roundabout of Sector 15/23 at 11 am attracted mixed responses on social media.

While several netizens praised the dedication of woman constable towards her duty, some advised her to keep her child at home.

A number of netizens also advised senior police officers to look into why an officer was performing her duty keeping her child in the lap.

A senior officer said that Priyanka was asked to report to work at 8 am, but she was found missing. Sources said Priyanka was pulled up for it and asked to report to work. Officials said she had an argument with her superiors, following which she took her baby to work.