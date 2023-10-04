e-Governance service delivery

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has truly set a remarkable benchmark by providing over 1028 online services to its citizens, institutions, and businesses. This outstanding accomplishment was recognized in the National e-services Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) report released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India.

Jammu and Kashmir’s achievement, securing the topmost position ahead of states like Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, reflects its unwavering commitment to digital governance. Under the Digital J & K program, the number of online services has surged from 35 in 2019 to an impressive 1028 services today, marking a transformative journey towards transparency, accountability, and efficiency.

This digital transformation has not only increased citizen satisfaction levels but has also significantly reduced corruption, as indicated by an 86% approval rating in citizen feedback. Moreover, the inclusion of online services under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) and the implementation of auto-escalation mechanisms for time-bound service delivery further demonstrate the government’s resolve.

I applaud the dedicated efforts of all departments, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s visionary leadership, and the support of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in achieving this remarkable milestone. Jammu and Kashmir’s success serves as an inspiring example for the entire nation, emphasizing the importance of citizen-centric e-governance in shaping a brighter future.

Surjeet Singh

Udhampur