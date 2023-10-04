Audi India registers robust growth of 88 pc

Mumbai, Oct 4: Luxury car major, Audi said that it has sold 5,530 units registering a growth of 88 percent in the first nine months of this year.

The launch of the new Audi Q8 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron, Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback coupled with continued demand for the Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q5 and the top-of-the-line cars Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi A8 L, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT, has led to positive growth.

The SUV range has grown by a staggering 187 percent and the Performance and Lifestyle cars including. The e-tron range has witnessed a 42 percent growth in the same period.

Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Audi India retailed 5,530 units witnessing a strong 88% growth; our SUVs have witnessed a growth of 187%.

With the upcoming festive season, we are expecting this growth to continue on the back of sustained demand for our best-sellers including the Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Q5, Audi Q7 and Audi Q8. With our recent launches, Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron (offered with an impressive 114 kWh battery which is industry best), we now have the widest EV portfolio in the segment. We are confident of good demand during the festive season for our electric range which also includes India’s first EV supercars ? Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.”

Mr Dhillon further added, “Robust sales performance owing to strong demand, expansion in the luxury car segment, evolving demographics and favorable economic conditions are leading to growth.

Today, one in every four customers is a repeat Audi customer this tells us that our customers are happy. We are on a growth path – sustainable, profitable business is our strategy and we expect to close the year with high double-digit growth.”

Audi Approved: plus (the pre-owned car business) witnessed a growth of 63% in the period January to September 2023. Audi India continues the expansion of its pre-owned car business, Audi Approved: plus in India. Currently operating with 25 Audi Approved: plus, facilities across all major hubs in the country, the brand is expanding and will have 27 pre-owned car facilities by the end of 2023.

Taking forward the electrification strategy, Audi India recently announced an industry-first initiative for EV owners – ‘Charge my Audi’ on the ‘myAudiConnect’ app.

It is a one-stop solution that gives Audi e-tron customers access to multiple electric vehicles charging partners on one app. 1000+ charge points are currently available to Audi e-tron owners on ‘Charge my Audi’ with more to be added in the next few months.

Audi India product portfolio: Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8, Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. (UNI)