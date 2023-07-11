Dynasts have developed vested interest in opposing abrogation of 370: Chugh, Sood

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: BJP national general secretary in charge J&K Tarun Chugh and co incharge J&K, Ashish Sood today alleged that the opposition parties criticizing the Modi Government for annulling of controversial Article 370 are worst enemies of J&K people. Basically these parties have developed vested interest in opposing Modi Government’s decision of annulling Article 370.

In their separate statements the two senior BJP leaders said that the opposition parties looted the resources of J&K over the years under the garb of Article 370 and after its annulling by Modi Government the loot perpetuated by them has stopped.

Maintaining that the J&K has seen tremendous development and progress after the annulling of Article 370, BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh said the so called special status was a curse for the erstwhile State which had eclipsed its development and progress for decades together and since the Government led by Narendra Modi annulled it in 2019 the flood gates for development and prosperity of J&K were opened.

“The UT is treading fast on the path of development and progress after the annulling of Article 370 and people of UT were tremendously benefitted by this decision and they developed a faith and trust in the Modi Government which is for “Sabka Saath ,Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’’, Chug said.

Those who opposed abrogation of Article 370 are not only enemies of people of J&K but they are against the people of entire country, said Ashish Sood, co convener BJP J&K.

He, while making a scathing attack at dynastic parties including Abdullahs and Muftis asked them had such development taken place in the erstwhile State of J&K during last over six decades of their rule which it is witnessing since annulling of Article 370.

Sood, while questioning these parties for opposing the annulling of Article 370 said they have basically no logic. He asked why these parties are opposed to Modi Government decision which has been endorsed by the people of the country as a whole?. “By opposing the Modi Government’s decision means that these parties are opposed to progress and prosperity of J&K and its people’’, Sood added.

He said under the garb of special status of J&K these parties looted the resources of J&K during their rule and this loot has now been stopped so they are in great desperation.

He said the strikes, bandha and stone pelting has been completely stopped in Kashmir as people identified themselves with the policies and programmes of Modi Government as they too want to become the participants of present Government’s developmental agenda.

Sood said establishing of two AIIMS, IIT, IIM, medical colleges, construction of national highways, roads and bridges are a guarantee of the new prosperous and progressive J&K. He asked people to seek a reply from dynastic parties that why development to this extent could not take place during their rule.