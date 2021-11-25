Dynastic parties failed to address people’s issues for decades: Raina

‘BJP to form next Govt in J&K’

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, Nov 25: Reiterating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next Government in J&K UT, party president, Ravinder Raina today said that NC, PDP and Congress have miserably failed to address the genuine issues of common masses for decades together and the BJP is only hope left before them. Addressing a huge public gathering in Tangadar near here Ravinder Raina said that the next Government in Jammu and Kashmir will be of the Bharatiya Janata Party which will get a massive mandate in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the UT.

Raina, said the three dynastic parties utterly failed in doing justice to people of the erstwhile State as they were busy in amassing wealth at the cost of the needy common masses.

He said the people have out-rightly rejected these corrupt parties and even their senior leaders are now abandoning the family based parties in search of better platforms to serve the masses sincerely.

Raina said that prominent persons from political and social background from Jammu as well as Kashmir region are daily joining the BJP which speaks of the success of the party in winning the hearts of people.

Raina added that the common people from all the regions and communities have built up strong belief that BJP with its strong and dedicated leadership will address their all unattended issues. He said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Government has worked hard to ensure benefits to every needy person irrespective of region or religion without any prejudice. He also said that going by the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas and Sabka Vishwaas”, Modi Government has ensured unprecedented development in Jammu & Kashmir. “Now the people of Jammu & Kashmir have decided to support Bharatiya Janata Party in the next elections and thus contribute in helping us to form next Government”, he added.