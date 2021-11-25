ATM fraudsters gang busted, 3 arrested: SSP

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Nov 25: Ramban Police busted Automated Teller Machine (ATM) fraudsters racked with the arrest of three persons.

This was disclosed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban PD Nitya while interacting with media persons here today.

Divulging the details, SSP informed that on November 20 this year, a written complaint was filed by a person namely Ranjeet Singh Parihar, son of Keshav Ram of Karol with Police Station Ramban stating that 3 unknown non-locals exchanged and swapped his ATM card when he has gone to withdraw cash from ATM booth of SBI Bank branch of Ramban.

On receipt of complaint, a case under FIR Number 201/2021 under Sections 379, 420 and 401 IPC was registered at Police Station Ramban and investigation set into motion, SSP added.

“During the course of investigation it surfaced that some non locals were involved in this crime. After making stringent efforts police party of Police Station Ramban led by SHO Ramban Inspector Sandeep Charak under the supervision of DySP Headquarters Ramban Pardeep Singh Sen arrested 3 non locals persons, who were identified as Deepak, son of Krishan of Meham, District Rohtak, Haryana, Jonny, son of Zile Singh of Mokhra, District Rohtak, Haryana and Ajit Singh, son of Ram Kishan of Barsi, Tehsil Bhawani-Khera, Haryana, at present Sultanpuri, New Delhi”, SSP Ramban PD Nitya informed.

She said that from the possession of arrested persons 48 ATM cards of 15 different banks and cash of Rs 41000, three mobile phones alongwith 5 SIM cards and magnetic card reader device have been recovered and seized in the instant case, adding that a Swift car has also been seized in the instant case as it was used as conveyance by the accused persons’ to commit the crime.

“During further investigation, the owners of 32 ATM cards were contacted and out of them 5 owners confirmed that their accounts have been transacted fraudulently their cards have been exchanged by unknown persons at various ATM booths”, SSP said, adding that two transactions were done by the arrested persons in the district Jammu in which amount of Rs 12,500 and Rs 15,500 respectively were deducted from the accounts of the victims.

Further investigation into the case is going on, SSP PD Nitya she added.