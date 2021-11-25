CS reviews implementation of Smart City Mission in J&K

SWD to organize ‘Kuposhan Mukt J&K’ campaign

* Urges department to speed up project execution

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 25: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the progress of the Smart City Mission in Jammu and Kashmir.

Administrative Secretary Housing &UD, Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu divisions and Chief Executive Officers of Jammu Smart City Limited and Srinagar Smart City Limited participated in the meeting.

CEO, SSCL informed that out of 137 projects to be executed under the project, 42 projects have been completed while 35 projects are ongoing. Out of the remaining projects, 23 projects have been tendered out while in respect of 47 projects, detailed project reports are being prepared.

The Chief Secretary expressed concern at the delay in the execution of the projects saying that even after 4 years of commencement, many projects are far from completion.

Dr Mehta asked the department to develop the entire ensemble of the surroundings along with the heritage sites in the downtown Srinagar to create real aesthetic impact for the visitors.

He advised the department to fix timelines for each of the ongoing as well the project that are yet to be taken up and work earnestly to achieve those timelines.

The Chief Secretary also directed Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir to coordinate with R&B department and SMC in ensuring that the shrubs/plantation on the road sides and in the partition of the roads are regularly pruned.

Giving details of the progress under Smart city Project, CEO, JSCL informed that out of 133 projects to be completed under the Scheme, 40 projects have been completed while 49 projects are in varying stages of completion.

The Chief Secretary directed the department to expedite the execution of projects under the Smart City Mission by endeavouring to finish the works within the set timelines.

He directed the department to ensure that the inputs of the Bazaar associations are duly considered in the execution of all the projects in the old city.

Dr Mehta directed that facade illumination of Mubarak Mandi complex should be completed by 31st December, 2021.

Meanwhile, Dr Mehta chaired a meeting to review the status of malnourishment and the need for community kitchens in Jammu and Kashmir.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Finance, Health & Medical Education, School Education, Labour & Employment, Social Welfare, and Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs participated in the meeting.

It was informed that the Social Welfare Department has distributed child growth monitoring devices to all Anganwadi Workers and Supervisors and the Department is continuously monitoring the growth parameters to identify the cases of stunting, malnourishment, and underweight requiring urgent intervention.

The Chief Secretary directed the Department to fully switch over to fortified food which will be distributed free of cost to all the beneficiaries of Anganwadi Centres and the Mid Day Meal scheme.

The Department was further asked to organize a month-long campaign for ‘Kuposhan mukt J&K’ to promote a healthy and balanced diet and healthy habits in collaboration with the local government bodies. The campaign will be aimed at identifying the cases of malnourishment to be subsequently taken up in an outcome-based targeted manner.

Dr. Mehta directed the establishment of a food grid at the concerned Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies to identify and monitor the cases of malnourishment and recommend the opening of community kitchens under their jurisdictions through the concerned Deputy Commissioner.

The Chief Secretary directed the district administrations that any identified case of malnourishment or starvation must be immediately brought to the notice of the concerned Tehsil Supplies Officer for immediate assistance.