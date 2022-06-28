Dwivedi reviews physical, financial achievements of H&ME Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 28: Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education, Manoj K Dwivedi today chaired a meeting to review the physical and financial achievements during this financial year for the smooth implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes across Jammu and Kashmir.

Principal Govt Medical College Jammu/ Srinagar/ Anantnag/ Baramulla/ Kathua/ Doda/ Rajouri, Mission Director, National Health Mission J&K, Chief Executive Officer State Health Society, Director General Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization, Director Finance H&ME, Director (Coordination) New GMCs & Nursing Colleges, Director Ayush, Project Director JKSACS, Chief Engineer PW (R&B), Head of Department, Oncology Department, GMC Jammu, Controller Drugs, Drug & Food Control Organization, Executive Engineer JKPCC and other concerned attended the meeting in person and in virtual mode from Jammu.

At the outset, a presentation was given wherein the functioning of the Department with respect to CSS besides other sectors like Health Institutions including New Medical Colleges, NHM, National Ayush Mission, Emergency Covid-19 Response Package (ECRP-II), National Ayush Mission, National Aids Control Programme, etc were discussed in detail.

While highlighting the need to prioritize projects being executed and are at different stages of their completion, Principal Secretary asked the concerned that these projects need to be dedicated to the public service at the earliest.

He also asked the officers to speed up the works on the projects and remove all the bottlenecks in order to finish these projects within given timelines.

The meeting held a threadbare discussion over the Financial Progress made so far under CSS 2022-23.

The meeting discussed the CSS Budget during the year 2022-23 wherein it was given out that the total budget Ceiling for the year 2022-23 (GoI) is Rs. 1481 crore.

The meeting was told that against BE of 2022-23, Rs. 62 crore is available and Rs. 60.23 expenditure incurred while as the target for assessing funding under CSS for the year 2022-23 is Rs. 1220 crore.

The meeting was briefed about the financial progress made during 2021-22 under different CSS. The meeting was informed that against the total availability Rs. 1594 cr (including revalidation), Rs 1119 Crore was expended during the year under schemes like National health Mission, National Ayush Mission, National Aids Control Programme.

The meeting was told about the status of the strengthening of Tertiary Care Cancer Facilities (State Cancer Institutes) in order to provide Advance Treatment facilities to the Cancer patients of the UT of J&K.

Up-gradation of existing State Government/Central Government Medical Colleges to increase MBBS/UG seats under EWS Scheme Enhancement of MBBS seats to improve doctor patient ratio by due share to EWS Category.

The meeting also had an overview of the Ayushman Bharat –PM Universal health insurance coverage of Rs. 5.00 lakh for all families of J&K UT.

The meeting discussed the up-gradation of ANM/ GNM Schools to the level of College of Nursing to cope up with the dearth of Nursing staff in the public health institutions of UT of J&K.

The meeting was also briefed about the status of the saturation of Saturation of Ayushman Golden Cards and G2C online services.