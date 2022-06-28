Jammu based reserved category employees of Kashmir call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: A delegation of 5-members of Core Committee of All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association Kashmir, called on Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha and submitted a memorandum apprising him about their demands and issues.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by the delegation and assured that an appropriate action would be taken to address their genuine demands and issues. The Association expressed its sincere gratitude to the Lt Governor for his favourable and kind assurance and hoped that the same would be actually done and implemented on ground soon.

Meanwhile the ongoing peaceful protest of these Jammu based employees entered into 28th day on Tuesday at Ambedkar Chowk Jammu.

These employees are demanding a comprehensive transfer policy for them fixing a time period of 5-years, utilization of their services in their respective districts in Jammu division and not to pressurize the Jammu based employees to join back their duties or in any other manner till the ground situation becomes conducive in the Kashmir Valley.

The delegation which met Lt Governor, comprised of Core Committee members Romesh Chand, Vipan Kumar, Devinder Bangotra, Madhu Bala and Anil Bhandari.