PHE workers strike, protests continue across Jammu region

*Mega rally at Chief Engg’s office today

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: PHE workers, under the banner of PHE Employees United Front (Jammu province), who are strike for the last about one week, today held strong protest demonstration at BC Road PHE Complex Jammu and many other offices across the region.

A large number of PHE/Jal Shakti department daily wage workers assembled at PHE complex BC Road under the leadership of Ravi Hans and other senior members and staged protest demonstration. They were shouting slogans in support of their long pending demands and also against the UT administration.

A large number of senior leaders of the United Front addressed the gathering and criticized the Government for not addressing the pending issues of the employees including daily rated/CP workers. They demanded the regularisation of the daily rated workers, enhancement of Minimum Wages as per Central law in J&K UT, enhancement of Medical Allowance of the employees and workers, release of pending wages of 70 months of PHE workers.

They condemned the rigid and anti-employee attitude of some senior Government officers and even the two senior BJP leaders including MP Jugal Kishore who only befooled them and done nothing for getting their long pending issues resolved.

They said their strike will continue till their issues are resolved. They extended strike by next 24 hours and declared that a mega really of workers from all the PHE Divisions and Sub Divisions will be held at Chief Engineer’s office at BC Road Complex on Wednesday (June 29).