Dwivedi posted as Joint Secy DoPT

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Centre’s Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has ordered posting of Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, an IAS officer of 1997 batch of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre, now AGMUT, as Joint Secretary in the prestigious Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Central deputation.

Dwivedi is currently posted as Principal Secretary General Administration Department (GAD).

His deputation will be for a period of five years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.