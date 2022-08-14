Chhibber posted as Director Youth Services & Sports

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Subash Chander Chhibber, Director, Estates, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Director, Youth Services and Sports, J&K, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect.

An order in this regard was issued today by the General Administration Department, according to which Chhibber, however, shall continue to hold the charge of the post of Director, Estates, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.