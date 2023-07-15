DTC Jammu staff suspends work over non-cleanliness in premises

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: Irate over the non-cleanliness in the premises of District Tuberculosis Centre (DTC) Jammu, staff of the Centre today lodged their protest by suspending the routine work for few hours in the morning.

As soon as the premises was opened in the morning, the staff members including lab technicians shun their routine work including taking samples of TB and their testing, alleging that the whole premises is emitting foul smell as no cleanliness work was done in last few days due to unauthorized absence of the lone Safaikaramchari of the Centre.

The agitated staff said that the lone Safaikaramchari went on one month leave about three months ago but even after completion of his leave, he did not join and in his absence, the whole premises of DTC Jammu, particularly the laboratory has become unworthy to work. There is no one to empty the dustbin which has been filled with sputum samples and other waste, they said, adding even dirty water of ‘nallah’ flowing back side of the building of the DTC is entering in the lab, emitting foul smell.

“We are unable to work in this unhealthy atmosphere amid foul smell and in last three months, we wrote several times to the office of Directorate of Health Jammu and plead for giving us a permanent Safaikaramchari but no heed was paid to our repeated pleas,” they said and further added that by doing work in such an unclean place they cannot risk their lives.

Later, when some Safaikaramcharies from Directorate of Health reached the Centre and cleaned the whole premises, the staff of DTC Jammu resumed their routine work. Meanwhile, as per the demand of staff, a Safaikaramchari was also deputed at DTC Jammu by the Directorate to perform the regular sanitation work in the absence of the permanent Safaikaramchari of the Centre.