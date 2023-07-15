Rehana Batul inaugurates Mega Job Fair at Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 15: Secretary, Labour & Employment, Rehana Batul today inaugurated day long Mega Job Fair at Kashmir Haat, here.

The Job Fair was organised by Directorate of Employment in collaboration with Desh Bhagat University Punjab and witnessed an overwhelming response from the job seekers as than 11000 job seekers who had registered online, participated in the event.

Chancellor Desh Bhagat University, Dr Zora Singh; Director Employment, Nisar Ahmad Wani; Joint Director Employment Jammu, Sheeba Inayat; Deputy Director DE&CC Srinagar, Manesh Manhas; senior officers of the department, representatives from Kashmir Chamber of commerce and Industries, tourism sector, adventure tourism, travel and tour Association of Kashmir, Private School association of Kashmir, President Khanmoh Industrial Association, Private Hospital association of Kashmir and large number of job seekers were also present on the occasion.

Around 205 companies, including 25 national level companies with more than 7000 vacancies participated in the event, besides all Government departments implementing self employment schemes were also present in the event for creating awareness about various schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehana Batul emphasized on holding more such events and creation of every possible job opportunity by way of self employment schemes and capacity building measures so that more and more job opportunities are available for the youth.

During the fair, the Secretary took round of stalls of employers and interacted with the representatives of various companies and industries.

During interaction the representative of associations highlighted that skill training is required for accommodating more and more candidates in different industrial sectors. The Secretary assured them that all the necessary steps would be taken for reducing unemployment rate in J&K, adding that department has already started process of skill development trainings in different sectors as per market demand.

Chancellor Desh Bhagat University, Dr Zora Singh who also spoke on the occasion said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are very talented and have proved their mettle in rest of the country and other parts of the world. He said that Desh Bhagat University will go extra mile in hand holding and counselling of youth from the Union Territory so that the youth earn a respectable livelihood. He said that the purpose of today’s job fair is to bridge the gap between job providers of different sectors and unemployed youth from the Union Territory and they are happy to see thousands of youth participating in the job fair.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Employment said that this platform is aimed to bridge gap between job seekers and employers, providing an opportunity for aspiring individuals to secure gainful employment.

During the fair, the Secretary distributed 32 on spot Job offer letters among candidates besides 4300 candidates were shortlisted for second round on the basis of eligibility and requirement by the various companies . More so, around 2000 registrations were also made during the event and various candidates were registered for skill development courses.