Politicians in J&K have learned to live under curbs: Omar

‘Militancy raising head despite BJP claims’

Excelsior Correspondent

BATOTE, July 15: Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah today said that the local political leaders have grown accustomed to curbs put on their movement post-August 2019 but such measures cannot weaken their connect with the masses.

Talking to media-persons at the sidelines of a party convention at Batote in district Ramban today Omar said the erstwhile J&K state was bifurcated into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir in 2019, following the repeal of Article 370 which gave the former state special administrative powers.

He expressed concern over the terrorists activity in the region, claiming that terrorism is raising its head even in the area which had been declared militancy-free sometime back.

“This is not a new thing (restrictions on movement of NC leaders and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti). After August 5, 2019, it is a regular affair and we have become habitual of it but we have also learned how to dodge and fight back and we will continue to do so,” Omar said.

On the latest terrorist attack on migrant labourers in Shopian district despite BJP’s insisting that the situation in the valley has improved, Omar said, “we are repeatedly saying that if they claim that the situation has improved, then why not holding elections.”

He said that the Centre’s tall claims on an improved security were belied by terror attacks in Shopian, Rajouri, and Poonch. “Either the claims are wrong or we are not able to see the real situation,” he added.

He also referred to a recruitment scam last year which is presently under a CBI probe.

“On August 2019, people were promised jobs. They came out with a list, cancelled it the next day followed by inquiry. Those who qualified for the jobs lost the opportunity and crossed the age limit,” Omar added.

” This government is not able to do justice with the people anywhere. Sometimes a government has to take difficult decisions, but this government has known for doing only that. This government has not provided any sort of relief to the people,” he said.

On the J&K administration’s move to give five marlas of land to the homeless, he said the government has changed the state subject laws post-August 2019 and which has caused a problem. He said the government must ascertain for how long the people have been living in the J&K before they are extended the benefits of the scheme.

“We ask it to set a cutoff date of August 5, 2019 and exclude those from the scheme who came to the Union Territory after that date,” he said.

Omar said NC has pinned hopes on the Supreme Court which is going to hear a bunch of petitions challenging Article 370 abrogation from next month. “We are hopeful that citizens of J&K will get justice.”

Earlier, addressing party workers Omar said the incumbent government has failed to take pro-people measures. “Be it in the matter of ration, lands or in the matter of smart meters, the government has not shown any relaxation anywhere. We are not against smart meters, but first you should look at the financial condition of the people here and take measures to improve it by increasing employability as was promised to us on August 5, 2019,” he added.

Prominent among those present included- Shammi Oberoi, Rattan Lal Gupta, Sajjad Kitchloo, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardi, Javed Rana, Babu Rampaul, Sajjad Shaheen, Ajaz Jan and others.