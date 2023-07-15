Chairman Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 15: Swami Madhavpriyadas, Chairman, Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam (SGVP) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan, today.

Swamiji appreciated the efforts of promoting the ancient Vedic traditions, knowledge and culture in Jammu Kashmir.

Earlier, Dr MJ Khan, Chairman, Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA) also called on the Lt Governor and discussed the development of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and allied Sectors in J&K UT.