DSEK proposes winter vacations for schools in phased manner from Dec 1

SRINAGAR, Nov 24: In view of the increasing cold conditions and freezing temperatures prevailing in the valley, the Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has proposed the the Government to announce winter vacation for all educational institutions beginning from December 1.

Director School Education Kashmir in a letter has proposed to the Principal Secretary Government of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory that the health of children is our primary concern and it is proven that the children are more prone to heat loss in cold climates. Children exposed to extreme cold for too long can get frostbite or even life threatening hypothermia.

The children are also at an increased risk of exercise induced asthma and cold exposure can cause specific acute and chronic physiological responses, the letter said.

It said that acute physiological responses including shivering can reduce heat loss and increase heat production.

In view of increased cold weather conditions and sub zero temperature in Kashmir division which adversely affects schooling, in such circumstances it is proposed that winter vacations for the upcoming winter may announce, the letter further said.

It has proposed that upto 5th standard the winter vacation may announce from December 1, 2022 to February 28th 2023, upto 8th standard from December 5 and upto 10th standard from December 10, 2022 to February 28, 2023 respectively.

Kashmir valley continues to experience cold conditions with the minimum temperatures recorded below freezing point all across on Thursday disrupting normal activities. (AGENCIES)