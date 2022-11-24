Army carries out cordon-and-search operation in border belt of Poonch

JAMMU, Nov 24: The Army on Thursday carried out a cordon-and-search operation in the border belt of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

Based on information about the movement of suspected terrorists, the Army cordoned off Bhata forest in the Mendhar border belt and carried out a search operation, they said.

The security forces also resorted to ‘speculative fire’ to clear the area, they added.

The search operation was going on at the time of filing this report. (Agencies)