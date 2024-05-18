DSEJ to conduct inquiry against suspended Principal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 17: Director School Education Jammu, Ashok Kumar Sharma has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer to conduct inquiry into the complaints and conduct of Ajay Kumar Sharma, Principal under suspension (now retired).

According to an order in this regard, issued by the School Education Department, the Inquiry Officer shall submit his report along with the recommendations to the Administrative Department within 15 days.

Further, it has been ordered that Abhishek Abrol, Deputy Secretary School Education Department shall be the Presenting Officer in the case.

