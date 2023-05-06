DSEJ assures transparency, fairness in new transfer policy for teachers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 6: Director School Education, Jammu, Ashok Kumar Sharma today said that the new transfer policy of teachers has been devised to ensure a fair and transparent transfer process keeping the interest of students at the centre.

While talking to media persons, here today, he discussed various provisions of the transfer policy and informed them that it has been formulated after careful consideration of all the factors related to the transfer process.

Accompanied by Dr Rajesh Kumar, Personnel Officer DSEJ and . Mamata Sharma, Deputy Director(Planning) DSEJ, the Director said that the objective of the policy is to ensure a fair and transparent transfer process for teaching staff in Government schools.

Ashok Sharma warned that the Teachers and Masters, who have completed more than three years at a particular place and don’t apply online for ATD, will be identified and transferred to hard Zones.

He also pointed out that Regularized ReTs are not covered under the new Transfer Policy as their appointments were school specific.

Sharma also addressed various queries regarding the issues faced by the students studying in private schools and assured everyone that appropriate steps would be taken by the Directorate in accordance with the law, to address these issues. He also urged the private schools to adhere to the guidelines set by the Government for ensuring ethical practices and justifiable fee structure.

“The Department remains committed to ensuring high-quality education for students in Jammu and Kashmir and looks forward to the continued support of the media in this endeavor,” he said.

Sharma said that for seeking any further information or queries regarding the new transfer policy for teaching fraternity interested parties may contact the office of the Director School Education Jammu or CEOs in the District.