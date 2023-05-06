Dr Ahluwalia achieves milestone of performing 1000 robotic surgeries for urological cancers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 6: Dr Puneet Ahluwalia, Director and Head of Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery at Kidney and Urology Institute, Medanta Gurugram, has achieved a major milestone of performing 1000 robotic surgeries for urological cancers.

He is a specialist in Oncology, Uro-Oncology, and Surgical Oncology and has a rich experience of over 21 years. He has handled numerous complex medical cases and is known for attention to detail, accurate diagnosis and treating patients with empathy.

In his illustrious medical career of over 12 years, Dr Ahluwalia has performed more than 300 robotic surgeries and 1000 minimal invasive procedures for urological cancers. He specializes in procedures like robotic prostatectomy, robotic partial nephrectomy, robotic assisted radical cystectomy, and also advance procedures like laparoscopic and endourological surgeries along with conventional open uro-oncological surgical procedures.

Presently, he is giving his services in Kidney and Urology Institute of Medanta Gurugram where he conducts OPD on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 AM to 2 PM, besides performing Robotic Uro-Oncology surgeries.

Dr Ahluwalia is a highly qualified surgeon with training and fellowships from renowned national and international medical institutions. He is an expert in the field of robotic surgery and laparoscopic procedures and is skilled in performing HIFU (High Intensity Focused Ultrasound) for prostate cancer. He is a clinical fellowship trained surgeon with fellowships in Minimal Invasive Urology (Robotic Surgery) and Uro Oncology.

He brings in vast experience in the field of advanced robotic surgery and treatment of urological cancers in a minimal invasive manner from topmost national and international institutes. He holds to his credit a one year clinical fellowship in Robotic Surgery. He also holds to his credit a fellowship in Uro Oncology from Mie University Japan and has undergone advanced robotic urology training (Ob. Fellowship) from University of Miami, USA.

Dr Ahluwalia is extensively involved in research and has published several articles in national and international journals. He has presented his research outcome and won several awards at various national and international platforms.