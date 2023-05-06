Harkirat wins title of Mrs India Tiara Vista

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 6: Tiara Vista 2023-a national level fashion beauty pageant was organised in Goa at Hibis Resort Morjim in which participants from all over India participated in different categories.

The event was organised by international level gold medallist group Nirbhay Bhav and curated by Sudesh Salgaonakar, celebrity dance choreographer and Gurvinder Kour, general secretary Harman Cultural and Educational Society and renowned model and choreographer from J&K.

Famous Bollywood celebrity chief guest was Shiva Rindani and the celebrity guest Kamlesh Patel was also present at the event.

Harkirat Kour, wife of, S. Ravneet Singh (teacher at APS Akhnoor), resident of, Green Belt Park, Gandhi Nagar Jammu won the title of Mrs. India Tiara Vista 2023.

She also won sub-title of Mrs Popular and Mrs Talented.