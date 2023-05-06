MG Motor India launches Comet EV in 3 variants

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 6: MG Motor India, a British automobile brand with a 99-year-old legacy, today launched three variants of its recently unveiled smart electric vehicle, the MG Comet EV—Pace, Play and Plush.

The Comet EV will be available at an inaugural price starting Rs 7.98 lakh for the Pace variant while Play and Plush variants come at Rs 9.28 lakh and Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The offer will be limited to the first 5000 booking, said the Deputy Managing Director (MD), MG Motor India, Gaurav Gupta, adding that it operates on an economical charging cost of Rs 519 per month.

Gupta further said, “The Comet, based on the versatile GSEV Pure Electric platform, boasts a sleek and roomy design with natural agility that enables seamless and stress-free urban commuting.” He said MG is providing a standard E-Shield Ownership Package with Comet according to which the buyers will get 3 years of vehicle warranty. Additionally, 3 labor-free services and 3 years of Road Side Assistance will be provided alongside it.

Meanwhile, the battery is available with 8 years or 1.2 lakh km of warranty. As per the company, the monthly charging cost of Comet is only Rs 519 per 1,000 km of running. However, if a buyer plans to sell the car within 3 years, MG will buy back it with an assured purchase value of up to 60 percent of the original invoice. This, obviously, will depend on the service history and the condition of the vehicle.

Now, the MG Comet is sold with a 17.3kWh Battery Pack. This battery pack enables the Comet to complete a claimed driving range of up to 230 km per charge. The peak torque developed by this motor is 110 Nm. However, it doesn’t support fast charging but it can be completely charged in 7 hrs with the charger.