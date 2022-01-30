Dry weather, chilly nights in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 30: Colder nights and comparatively warmer days are likely to continue during the next 48 hours in J&K and Ladakh as the minimum temperatures remained below the freezing in the Valley and the Ladakh region on Sunday.

An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather is likely to remain dry during the next 48 hours with clear to partly cloudy sky.

“Days would be warmer and the nights colder during this period”, said the IMD official.

Srinagar had minus 2.3, Pahalgam minus 7.0 and Gulmarg minus 7.4 as the minimum temperatures.

Drass town of Ladakh region had minus 21.7, Leh minus 11.7 and Kargil minus 17.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 6.6, Katra 7.6, Batote 2.4, Banihal 0.6 and Bhaderwah minus 0.6 as the night’s lowest temperature. (Agencies)