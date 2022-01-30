PM Modi congratulates citizens as India successfully vaccinates 75 pc of its adult population against COVID-19

New Delhi, Jan 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated citizens of the country as India fully vaccinated 75 per cent of its adult population under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

“75 per cent of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat. Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success,” tweeted PM Modi today.

In a remarkable achievement for India, over 75 per cent of the country’s adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Sunday.

“With the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas’, India has vaccinated 75 per cent of its adult population with both doses of the vaccine. We are getting stronger in the fight against Corona. We have to follow all the rules and administer the vaccine as soon as possible,” Mandaviya tweeted.

The Union Health Ministry also informed that more than 164.36 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories as a part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Further, more than 12.43 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States, UTs.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (Agencies)