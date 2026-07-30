Drug peddler booked under PIT-NDPS Act

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 29: Continuing its sustained crackdown on drug trafficking, Nowshera police detained a habitual drug-peddler under PIT-NDPS Act.

Reports said SHO Nowshera Inspector Arjun Magotra has executed a detention warrant under PIT-NDPS Act against a drug peddler, Gagandeep Sharma, son of Mangat Ram, resident of Ward No 9, near old Shiv Mandir, Nowshera in district Rajouri. He was allegedly involved in multiple cases under the NDPS Act. Despite involved in multiple narcotics-related cases he continued to engage in the illicit trafficking of drugs.

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Considering his repeated involvement in drug-related offences and with a view to preventing him from continuing such illegal activities, a detention order under the PIT-NDPS Act was obtained from the competent authority. After completing all mandatory legal formalities, Nowshera police executed the detention warrant and lodged him in the District Jail.