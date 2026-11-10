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Drug peddler arrested

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Nov 9: The police today arrested a drug peddler and seized heroin, cash and a motorcycle during naka checking at Lisser in Kokernag area of Anantnag district. A police spokesperson said the accused, identified as Tariq Ahmad...

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Daily Excelsior
04:45 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: The police today arrested a drug peddler and seized heroin, cash and a motorcycle during naka checking at Lisser in Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

A police spokesperson said the accused, identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar, son of Manzoor Ahmad Dar, a resident of Shangran, Dooru, was riding a motorcycle when he allegedly tried to flee after noticing a police checking party.

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Police personnel apprehended him and recovered heroin and Rs 5,300 in cash during a search, the spokesperson said.

The motorcycle, bearing registration number JK03F-9014, and the cash were seized.

An FIR (No. 185/2026) was registered at Police Station Kokernag, and an investigation was underway to establish the source of the contraband and identify possible links in the drug supply network, the spokesperson said.

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