Drug abuse in youth

Ram Rattan Sharma

Over the past few years, increasing percentages of young people have started to drink alcoholic beverage. Also the Alcohol consumption has increased in quantity and frequency and the age at which drinking starts has declined. The increasing non-medical use of many psychoactive drugs has become a matter of serious concern. While alcohol abuse is more or less a universal problem, the incidence of drug abuse varies from place to place and stratum of society.

Alcoholism and drug abuse need immediate counteracts from all fronts as it paralyses and reduces efficiency of valuable human resources of any society and nation. Although in Indian society, alcoholism has always been considered an undesirable tendency with all major religion and social reformers declaring it a vice, the tendency has grown in strength and size these days. Similarly, although some psychoactive drugs like opium, ganja, bhang etc. have been in use traditionally, yet the alarming increase in drug addiction and alcohol is more injurious mode of induction especially among youth is threatening.

The Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi once said that – “If I am made dictator of whole India for one hour, my first action will be to close down all liquor shops.” He even included prohibition as one condition of Gandhi -Irwin Pact, and picketing of liquor shops was always part of Satyagraha programmes. The directive principles included in Indian constitution also state that “State shall endeavour to raise the level of nutrition and standard of living and to improve public health.” So it is a matter of serious concern that both production and consumption of liquor has been on continuous increase in India with govt also putting soft foot forward with an eye on growing revenue obtained from it. New licenses for opening liquor shops are being increasingly given in almost all states. There has to be wide spread public awareness and social action against this threatening problem. Alcohol has a marked effect on central nervous system. It is not a stimulant as long believed but primary and continuous depressant. Alcohol produces psychic dependence of varying degrees from mild to strong physical dependence.

Infact the health problems for which alcohol is responsible are only part of the total social damage, which includes family disorganization, crime, road accidents and loss of productivity.

Factors associated with a high risk of alcoholism and drug abuse are unemployment, poverty, migration to cities and living away from home, peer pressure and social acceptability, alienation from family, pressure of job,mental tension, need for relaxation, easy availability of liquor and drugs.

Prevention and control measures :- Approaches to prevention of Alcoholism and drug dependence should have realistic aims. The host factors for this problem include personal factors, social factors, political and legal factors, environmental factors etc. A multipronged strategy is needed.

Legal measures :- Legal control on sale and use of Alcohol and drugs is an important approach in prevention and control. Legislation restricting or prohibiting advertisements that promote use of tobacco and alcohol had been brought in recent years. It should be borne in mind that the revenue obtained by govt from sale of liquor is very small compared to the large investments owed in sectors of health, crime , accidents etc, to fight the effects of alcoholism. As early as 1893, Royal Commission was appointed to study the ill effects and prevention of opium. In 1985 Narcotics Drug and PsychotropicSubstances Act was enacted and some amendments were made in 1989 to prevent the misuse and abuse of drugs. Under this law, minimum 10 years imprisonment, fine of Rs. 1,00,000 and even capital punishment can be given. Narcotics Intelligence Bureau has been established by Indian Government to keep control over trade and use of narcotics.

Educational approach:- These include educational programmes in schools, colleges, offices, public gatherings etc. and public information campaign on electronic and print media. The message should be clear, unambiguous, authentic, credible and should also provide specific advice rather than general fear provoking approach being used mostly.

Community approach :- There should be strong emphasis on action at the community level because the non medical use of alcohol and drugs both at individual level and in groups involve complex interaction between drug man and community environment. Initiating preventive interventions in the community brings preventive action. Team centres, community meetings with lectures, non Govt. organization, with alternative activities will improve the environment.

Alcoholism and drug addiction currently can be considered not only as purely medical but also as social problem of modern society. The Alcohol and drug abuse known since the most ancient time has now extended to disturbing limits in the world community. The use of alcohol and drugs at the present time is most serious threat to the help and well being of many young people. Violence is considered as a direct consequence of alcohol and drug abuse. The violence which is seen among young people is a huge problem for our society, at a time which is very difficult to reveal. The largest concerns in emphasising the young generation is that they are the foundation upon which the future will be built by governments and countries throughout history are trying to erase many mistakes of the past by raising and encouraging a generation, which will have the most propitious characteristics. These Characteristics will allow them to keep the nation strong. This can become quite difficult when the foundation is facing serious problems itself. Alcohol and drug abuse is one of the biggest problems in our country, as whole, the sensitivity of the issue must be recognized. It is essential to spread awareness about the negative repercussions of drugs to discourage their use

(The author is Former Dy. Librarian University of Jammu)