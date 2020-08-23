Drone found near house of Israeli Embassy official, cops say child operating it

NEW DELHI : The Delhi Police has recovered a drone from near the residence of an official of the Israeli embassy in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area, officials said on Sunday.

The police, however, do not suspect any foul play in this matter and said the drone was being operated by a child.

It went out of range and landed near the residence of the official, they said.

A staff of the residence of the official made a PCR call on Saturday following which a police team visited the spot and recovered a drone.

“After verification, we found that the drone was operated by a child and it went out of range,” a senior police officer said. (AGENCIES)