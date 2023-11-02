Drives Dies In Road Accident In Jammu And Kashmir’s Ramban

JAMMU, Nov 2: A driver was killed after his truck met with an accident on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Quoting an official, that a truck bearing registration number JK03E-8003 fell into a deep gorge near Kela Morh in Ramban, leading to unfortunate death of the driver.

The deceased was identified as Mohd Irfan Dar son of Abdul Qayoom Dar, a resident of Kulgam in southern Kashmir.

A police official said they have taken cognizance of the matter.